Florida ASC debuts robotic PCI

Cardiovascular Surgical Suites in Coral Springs, Fla., recently logged its first percutaneous coronary intervention using robotic technology.

Interventional cardiologist Adam Bierzynski, MD, successfully performed the procedure with the CorPath GRX Vascular Robotic System. Dr. Bierzynski received "intensive training" before using the robot in patient care.

Manufactured by Corindus, a Siemens Healthineers Company, the CorPath GRX is designed to improve device and stent positioning in interventional procedures. It also aims to limit exposure to harmful radiation associated with PCI and other cardiovascular procedures.

