Medtronic to acquire cardiology medtech company for $585M

Medtronic is exercising its option to acquire CathWorks, an interventional cardiology medical device company.

The acquisition follows a strategic partnership between the two companies to co-promote the CathWorks FFRangio System, which provides a physiological assessment of the coronary tree directly from routine coronary angiograms, according to a Feb. 3 news release from Medtronic.

The deal is valued at up to $585 million with potential undisclosed earn-out payments post-acquisition.

CathWorks will become part of Medtronic once the acquisition is finalized, which is pending clearance from the FTC.

Medtronic expects this phase to be completed by the end of its fiscal year 2026, the release said.