Cardiology societies unite around racism-denouncing message

The Association of Black Cardiologists, American Heart Association and American College of Cardiology wrote a letter to denounce racism in the U.S.

The statement comes as protests continue across the country over police brutality toward black Americans, including the death of George Floyd, who was killed during an arrest in Minneapolis May 25.

The societies related the violence in America to public health, writing: "We know that at the forefront of your distress are concerns about preventable causes of death, illness and disease. Like cardiovascular disease, acts of violence and racism are core causes of psychosocial stress that promote poor well-being and cardiovascular health, especially for communities of color."

The societies stressed the importance of health equality, while denouncing all incidents of racism and violence in the U.S.

The letter concludes: "Thus, we stand and link arms in solidarity with efforts to dismantle systems that maintain excess morbidity and mortality, especially among vulnerable populations and those historically oppressed. Indeed, our collective vast membership, many of whom are at the frontlines of clinical healthcare, has taken an oath to decisively and with kindness, compassion and grace act to relieve suffering related to 'I can’t breathe' in order to preserve life."

