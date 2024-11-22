Cardiologists per capita in the worst states for healthcare

There are 3.96 cardiologists for every 100,000 residents in West Virginia, the worst-ranked state for healthcare.

The rankings were created by MoneyGeek, which evaluated three main categories: health outcomes, healthcare costs and access to care.

Data on the number of cardiologists in each state are from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which updated employment data to reflect 2023 in April.

Here is the number of cardiologists per capita in the 10 worst states for healthcare:

1. West Virginia: 3.96 cardiologists per 100,000 residents

2. Alaska: Data not available.

3. Louisiana: 0.66 cardiologists per 100,000 residents

4. Oklahoma: 4.16 cardiologists per 100,000 residents

5. Mississippi: 1.36 cardiologists per 100,000 residents

6. Tennessee: 6.39 cardiologists per 100,000 residents

7. Missouri: 4.34 cardiologists per 100,000 residents

8. New Mexico: Data not available.

9. North Carolina: 2.92 cardiologists per 100,000 residents

10. South Dakota: Data not available.