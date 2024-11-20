There are 10.93 cardiologists for every 100,000 residents in Rhode Island, the best-ranked state for healthcare.

The rankings were created by MoneyGeek, which evaluated three main categories: health outcomes, healthcare costs and access to care.

Data on the number of cardiologists in each state are from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which updated employment data to reflect 2023 in April.

Here is the number of cardiologists per capita in the 10 best states for healthcare.

1. Rhode Island: 10.93 cardiologists per 100,000 residents

2. Hawaii: Data not available.

3. New Hampshire: 7.83 cardiologists per 100,000 residents

4. Minnesota: 4.69 cardiologists per 100,000 residents

5. Colorado: 4.9 cardiologists per 100,000 residents

6. Washington: 3.19 cardiologists per 100,000 residents

7. Iowa: 8.71 cardiologists per 100,000 residents

8. New Jersey: 7.51 cardiologists per 100,000 residents

9. Maryland: 7.58 cardiologists per 100,000 residents

10. Massachusetts: 6.98 cardiologists per 100,000 residents