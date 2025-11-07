Baxter Health continues growing, adds Dr. James Day

Mountain Home, Ark.-based Baxter Health has added James Day, MD, to its cardiothoracic surgery program.

Dr. Day most recently practiced at St. Louis University Division of Cardiac Surgery in Saint Louis and at Mercy Medical Center in Springfield, Mo., according to a Nov. 6 news release from Baxter Health.

He completed a cardiothoracic surgery residency at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock.

Baxter Health also recently added Phillip Schoettle, MD, to its cardiothoracic program.