Baxter Health adds cardiothoracic surgeon

Mountain Home, Ark.-based Baxter Health has added Phillip Schoettle, MD, to its cardiothoracic surgery program.

Dr. Schoettle joins Natalie Ostro, MD, and Michael Bauer, MD, as providers in the program, according to a Nov. 4 news release from the organization.

He most recently practiced at St. Francis Hospital, Methodist Healthcare and Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis, Tenn.

Dr. Schoettle completed an internal medicine internship at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis, followed by a general surgery residency at Ochsner Foundation Hospitals, the release said.