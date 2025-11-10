Baptist Health Heart & Vascular Care continues expanding physician team

Miami-based Baptist Health Heart & Vascular Care at Baptist Health Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute has added Sheng Fu, MD.

Dr. Fu is an advanced heart failure and transplant cardiologist, according to a Nov. 3 news release from Baptist Health.

He specializes in advanced heart failure, cardiogenic shock, transplant cardiology and mechanical circulatory support.

Dr. Fu has previously served as an assistant professor of medicine at the University of Louisville, as well as medical director of the Cardiac Intensive Care Unit at Jewish Hospital, the release said.

Baptist Health Heart & Vascular Care has been expanding its team of physicians, also recently adding Pedro Covas, MD, Yelenis Seijo De Armas, MD, and Alvaro Martinez Jr., MD.