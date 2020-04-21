Arizona cardiology clinic rebrands after owner's retirement — 3 insights

Northern Arizona Healthcare is taking over Mountain Health clinic and rebranding it, effective April 22, the Arizona Daily Sun reports.

What you should know:

1. Flagstaff-based Northern Arizona Healthcare will rebrand the Flagstaff-based clinic to Northern Arizona Healthcare Cardiology.

2. NAH acquired the clinic as part of its plan to expand cardiology care throughout northern Arizona.

3. Kent Winkler, MD, started Mountain Health. He sold it to Northern Arizona Healthcare in January, after he retired.

More articles on surgery centers:

How SCA, Tenet, Surgery Partners are weathering the COVID-19 pandemic & more — 11 ASC industry notes

ASC closures, contracts & conversions amid the COVID-19 crisis: 8 recommendations

Colorado ASC loses 85% of cases to COVID-19 pandemic

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.