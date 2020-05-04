American Center for Investigative Cardiology files for bankruptcy

Silver Spring, Md.-based American Center for Investigative Cardiology filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection, Washington Business Journal reports.

The center filed for bankruptcy April 15. According to its filing, the center had up to $17,000 in assets with up to $98,255 in debt.

The center was a think tank that focused on educating clinicians and medical professionals about cardiovascular care.

Note: Becker's reached out to the center for comment and will update this story when we hear back.

