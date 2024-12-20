5 highest-paid cardiologists in Tampa

The highest-paid cardiologist in Tampa, Fla., earns $892,600, according to Medscape's salary reporter tool, which is much higher than the mean annual wage of $423,250 cardiologists make according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Here are the salaries the five highest-paid cardiologists in Tampa, Fla., earn each year, their amount of experience and their practice setting.

1. $892,600 annual salary; 22-28 years of experience; self-employed setting

2. $854,900 annual salary; 22-28 years of experience; self-employed setting

3. $839,300 annual salary; 29-35 years of experience; self-employed setting

4. $826,200 annual salary; 22-28 years of experience; self-employed setting

5. $823,400 annual salary; 29-35 years of experience; self-employed setting