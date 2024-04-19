5 highest-paid cardiologists in Indianapolis

The highest-paid cardiologist in Indianapolis earns $811,500, according to Medscape's salary reporter tool, which is much higher than the mean annual wage of $423,250 cardiologists make according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Here are the salaries the five highest-paid cardiologists in Indianapolis earn each year, their amount of experience and their practice setting.

1. $811,500 annual salary; 29-35 years of experience; self-employed setting

2. $753,300 annual salary; 29-35 years of experience; self-employed setting

3. $749,500 annual salary; 29-35 years of experience; self-employed setting

4. $726,900 annual salary; 36+ years of experience; self-employed setting

5. $709,700 annual salary; 22-28 years of experience; self-employed setting