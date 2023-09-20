5 highest paid cardiologists in Houston

The highest paid cardiologist in Houston earns $1,500,000, according to Medscape's salary reporter tool, which is much higher than the mean annual wage of $421,330 cardiologists make according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Here are the salaries the five highest paid cardiologists in Houston earn each year, their amount of experience and their practice setting.

1. $1,500,000 annual salary; 29-35 years of experience; self-employed setting

2. $1,002,500 annual salary; 29-35 years of experience; self-employed setting

3. $942,100 annual salary; 29-35 years of experience; self-employed setting

4. $933,400 annual salary; 29-35 years of experience; self-employed setting

5. $856,800 annual salary; 29-35 years of experience; self-employed setting