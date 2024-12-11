5 cardiology breakthroughs in 2024

Here are five major developments and breakthroughs in cardiology research and technology in 2024:

1. BrightHeart, a medical devicemaker, earned FDA clearance for its AIsoftware designed to transform prenatal ultrasound evaluations of the fetal heart. The AI software will allow clinicians in resource-strained practices to improve the detection of morphological abnormalities suggestive of congenital heart defects.

2. A new study published in The Lancet Digital Health found that an AI model can predict patients' risk of developing or worsening disease and their risk of early death using electrocardiograms.

3. According to research from Dandelion Health, a phase 3 trial showed that Wegovy reduced major adverse cardiovascular events by 20% and cut down on heart failure-related symptoms among overweight or obese patients with preexisting severe cardiovascular disease.

4. Machine-learning models may be used to bolster the American Heart Association's cardiovascular disease risk equations, according to a Sept. 18 study published in JAMA Cardiology.

5. Surgical robot company Stereotaxis completed the first treatment of patients with its newly launched Genesis Robotic Magnetic Navigation at Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, Utah.