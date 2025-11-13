5 cardiologists stepping into leadership roles

Cardiology programs across the country are strengthening their leadership teams with newly appointed chiefs, directors and executives.

Here are five cardiology leaders recently selected to guide key initiatives, departments and clinical programs.

Allison McLarty, MD, was appointed chief of the division of cardiothoracic surgery at Stony Brook (N.Y.) Medicine after serving as interim chief and longtime faculty leader.

Michael Lipinski, MD, was named director of research for the Lee Health Heart Institute in Fort Myers, Fla., where he will lead cardiovascular clinical research initiatives.

Peter Soukas, MD, was appointed chief medical officer of medical device developer at InspireMD, as the company advances U.S. commercialization of its CGuard Prime carotid stent.

Jorge Saucedo, MD, was selected as professor and chair of the department of internal medicine at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock.

5. Dheeraj Khurana, MD, was named chief of cardiology at Episcopal Health Services in New York City, where he will oversee clinical operations and strategic development.