Cardiologist's license revoked following $1.9M fraud conviction

New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin has permanently revoked the license of a cardiologist who owned and operated Matawan-Aberdeen Heart & Medical Center in Matawan, N.J., following his conviction in a $1.9 million fraud scheme.

Fazal Panezai, MD, is facing up to 10 years in federal prison for a false claims scheme where he billed for services that either never occurred or were falsely reported, according to a news release from Mr. Platkin's office.

In an unrelated scheme, Dr. Panezai is also facing allegations of engaging in criminal sexual contact against a patient.