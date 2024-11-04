Louisiana cardiologist arrested for sexually abusing patients

St. Tammany Parish, La.-based cardiologist Keith Hickey, MD, has been arrested for sexually abusing at least two patients during examinations.

In May 2024, a woman contacted police after Dr. Hickey allegedly touched her inappropriately during an exam, according to an Oct. 30 press release.

The victim alleged that during an appointment, Dr. Hickey had her remove her clothing and began touching her breast and vaginal area while making inappropriate comments.

During an investigation by the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office Special Victims Unit, a second victim came forward with a similar instance.

On Oct. 30, an arrest warrant was issued for Dr. Hickey's arrest and he was taken into custody on charges of sexual battery, attempted sexual battery, battery and simple assault.