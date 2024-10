Chance Witt, MD, recently performed the first procedure with the Medtronic PulseSelect Pulsed Field Ablation System in Mobile, Ala., WKRG reported Oct. 3.

PulseSelect is a cardiac ablation system that enables mapping and precise lesion delivery for treatment of atrial fibrillation with less risk of injury.

Dr. Witt is a fellow of the American College of Cardiology who specializes in cardiac electrophysiology. He practices at Cardiology Associates, which has several offices in Alabama.