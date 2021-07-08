12 insights on cardiologist net worth, debt & compensation

Seven percent of cardiologists have a net worth of more than $5 million, according to Medscape.

Here are 12 insights on cardiologist debt, net worth and compensation, drawn from Medscape's "Physician Debt and Net Worth Report 2020," "Physician Compensation Report 2020" and Merritt Hawkins' Physician Revenue Calculator:

1. Number of cardiology surgeons in the U.S.: 806

3. Average revenue generated: $2.4 million

4. Mean annual salary for cardiologists: $459,000

5. Seven percent of cardiologists have a net worth of more than $5 million.

6. Two percent of cardiologists have a net worth of under $500,000.

7. Eighteen percent of cardiologists are still paying off their school loans.

8. Twenty-two percent of cardiologists have homes bigger than 5,000 square feet.

9. Fifty-two percent of cardiologists did not experience a reduction in patient volume, while 43 percent of cardiologists experienced a reduction in patient volume between 1 and 25 percent.

10. Sixty-one percent of cardiologists feel fairly compensated.

11. Eighty-six percent of cardiologists would choose medicine again, and 92 percent would choose the same specialty.

12. Employed cardiologists make an average of $450,000 a year, compared to the $470,000 average of those self-employed.