10 best pediatric cardiology hospitals

U.S. News & World Report released its Best Children's Hospitals rankings, including a total of 88 hospitals from across the U.S.

U.S. News & World Report ranked the hospitals in June using information related to outcomes, reputation with pediatric specialists and subspecialists, and commitment to patient safety, excellence and family centeredness.

Here are the top 10 hospitals for pediatric cardiology, along with their overall score:

1. Texas Children's Hospital in Houston: 100

2. UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh: 91.1

3. Children's Hospital Los Angeles: 90.6

4. Boston Children's Hospital: 89.9

5. Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health in Indianapolis: 89.3

6. Children's Hospital Colorado in Aurora: 87.7

7. Children's Hospital of Philadelphia: 87.3

8. Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago: 86.8

9. Children's Medical Center Dallas: 85.3

10. MUSC Children's Heart Network of South Carolina in Charleston: 84.6

