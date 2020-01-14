3 key ASC trends to know

ASC software developer Surgical Information Systems outlined the key trends ASCs should pay attention to in 2020.

Three things to know:

1. The potential for medical tourism. Providing cash prices for total knee procedures for patients outside an ASC's network can attract patients who want to come to the U.S. for the procedure.

2. Hospital/health system partnerships. Entering a partnership with a hospital or health system can be a mixed bag for ASCs. Surgical Information Systems recommended evaluating what a partnership could bring to an ASC before agreeing.

3. Bundled payments. Working with bundled payment providers to negotiate contracts and navigate fees helps the claims process run smoother for ASCs.

