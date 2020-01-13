Medical Facilities Corp. chooses new COO

ASC developer Medical Facilities Corp. named John Schario as its new COO.

Mr. Schario has over 35 years of experience in the healthcare industry, including serving as principal and CEO of Nueterra Healthcare from 2001 to 2011.

He is replacing Jimmy Porter, who had served as Medical Facilities vice president of operations since January 2018.

Read more here.



More articles on leadership:

Surgery Partners names new CEO — 4 insights

New chief to guide outpatient growth for diagnostic imaging company

Texas hospital installs VP to oversee surgery center, ancillary services — 5 details

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.