Woodside Health acquires Georgia medical office buildings

Woodside Health has acquired two medical office buildings totaling 80,000 square feet in Suwanee, Ga., according to a March 10 report from Commercial Property Executive.

The property was last sold in 2020 for $10 million. The two one-story buildings are 88 percent occupied with a mix of medical and medical office tenants.

The vacant spaces will be leased to pediatricians first, according to the report. This is Woodside's third acquisition in the Atlanta area and the 49th addition to its overall medical office building portfolio.