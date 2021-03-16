Woman posing as plastic surgeon arrested, the biggest threats to physician ownership & more — 8 ASC industry notes

Here are eight updates on ASC companies and industry-relevant companies to note:

Police this week arrested a woman they say was posing as a plastic surgeon at an unnamed surgery center in Doral, Fla., according to a local CBS affiliate. Read more.

Self-employed physicians continue to face risks as new physicians tend to gravitate toward the benefits of employed models. Here are the biggest threats to physician ownership.

A former employee of Deerfield, Ill.-based Surgical Care Affiliates filed a complaint against the company and Dallas-based United Surgical Partners International, alleging they entered into an agreement not to compete for senior-level employees. Read more.

Nashville, Tenn.-based Surgery Partners reported $1.9 billion in 2020 revenue but still posted a net loss of $155.6 million on the year. Read more.

UC Davis Health plans to build a medical campus with a 120 bed hospital, a 50-bed skilled nursing facility and an ASC in Rocklin, Calif.

NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital in New York City will open an ASC March 15.

ASCs have given surgeons and patients a safe environment for surgeries during the pandemic, but the centers suffered financially when case volumes were limited last spring. Read more.

CRH Medical formed a joint venture with a Florida gastroenterology anesthesia practice in Largo, Fla.

