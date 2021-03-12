Woman posing as plastic surgeon arrested after botching nose job at Florida surgery center, police say

Police this week arrested a woman they say was posing as a plastic surgeon at an unnamed surgery center in Doral, Fla., according to a local CBS affiliate.

Alcalira Jimenez, 56, who investigators confirmed is not licensed to practice in Florida, was performing a procedure March 11 when police came to arrest her, according to the report.

A former patient of Ms. Jimenez contacted police in February after he said his nose was disfigured in a rhinoplasty she performed and he found out she was unlicensed. Ms. Jimenez was being held on $6,000 bond March 11.

