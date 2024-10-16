What's new with HCA?

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare is one of the country's largest operators of surgery centers through HCA Surgery Ventures, its ASC arm.

Here are seven updates on HCA Healthcare in the last month:

1. Nurses at three HCA Healthcare hospitals — MountainView Hospital in Las Vegas, Research Medical Center in Kansas City, Mo., and Menorah Medical Center in Overland Park, Kan., — approved new labor contracts. Nurses at the three facilities, who are represented by the National Nurses Organizing Committee, each approved respective three-year contracts in early October.

2. Additionally, union nurses at Mission Hospital in Asheville, N.C., approved a new labor contract with HCA, which owns the hospital. The three-year agreement includes up to 29% wage increases for some nurses, a pilot program to ensure nurses can take meal and rest breaks during their shifts, new measures to ensure nurses are floated to units similar to their usual specialty, and the ability to use preferred names and personal pronouns on name badges.

3. Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente and Denver-based HCA HealthOne, part of HCA, expanded their relationship to provide additional healthcare access in central Denver.

4. HCA donated $1 million in aid to Hurricane Helene relief in North Carolina through community organizations, it said Oct. 1.

5. HealthONE, a Denver-based health system that is part of HCA, has a new name: HCA HealthONE. HCA HealthONE announced the new name Oct. 1, citing that it signals to patients that more than 170 care sites are united under a single system, backed by HCA Healthcare.

6. HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress' CEO recently told Becker's that its $100 million investment underway at the hospital will facilitate easier expansion projects in the future and support the hospital's broader strategic goals. The project, to be completed in spring 2026, will include a 22-bed acute rehabilitation unit and a 31-bed medical-surgical unit.

7. Santa Clara (Calif.) County's board of supervisors voted unanimously to appropriate $315 million toward its efforts to acquire East San Jose, Calif.-based Regional Medical Center from HCA and restore services. The board is allocating $175 million of the appropriated funds toward acquisition.