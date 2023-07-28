Wellstar earns approval to take over Augusta U Health System after announcing plans to fund new ASC

In March, Marietta, Ga.-based Wellstar Health System and Augusta (Ga.) University Health System signed a 40-year partnership agreement in which Wellstar agreed to provide $800 million to the university over 10 years, with part of the funding going toward a new ASC.

Now, the Georgia Office of the Attorney General has issued approval for Wellstar to take over the whole Augusta University system, according to a July 28 report from the Atlanta Business Chronicle.

The deal still requires approval from the federal government, but if it goes through, Wellstar will pick up over 800 beds.

It would gain control of Augusta's 632-bed medical center and all other health-related assets in the county.