Washington health system to close hospital, migrate care to surgery centers — 3 insights

Yakima, Wash.-based Astria Health will close Astria Regional Medical Center in Yakima as part of a bankruptcy process, local CBS affiliate KIMA reports.

What you should know:

1. Astria Health is closing one of its three hospitals, and will migrate care responsibilities to its ambulatory care and outpatient locations in Yakima.

2. Astria Regional is expected to end all patient services within the next two weeks.

3. Astria Health attempted to acquire loans, sell the hospital and receive government assistance to keep the hospital open, but all efforts were ultimately fruitless.

More articles on surgery centers:

Alignment, standardization and sole-source partnership — How Mercy brought the Quadruple Aim to orthopedics

Orthopedic surgeon salary, hospital employment on the rise: 3 statistics

5 expert insights on outpatient joint replacements in 2019

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.