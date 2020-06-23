ValueHealth gets a new CEO & more — 14 ASC industry notes

Leawood, Kan.-based ValueHealth named former Cerner executive Don Bisbee its new president, the company announced June 11.

CRH Medical acquired 75 percent of Metro Orlando (Fla.) Anesthesia Associates, its 27th acquisition.

North American Partners in Anesthesia will pull its anesthesiologists from Commonwealth Health System's hospitals June 30, after a dispute around reconciliation payments.

Two Cleveland Clinic cardiologists now see patients at the Cleveland Clinic Wooster (Ohio) Milltown Specialty and Surgery Center.

Optum Ventures, the investment arm of UnitedHealth Group's Optum, led a recent $26 million funding round for smartphone-based chronic condition management startup Kaia Health.

The newly opened Center for Advanced Healthcare at Brownwood in The Villages, Fla., will eventually include an ASC.

Two de novo ASCs are being developed in Michigan, according to Adam Warda, vice president of finance for Smithfield Surgical Partners.

Chicago-based Sinai Health System received a $7 million grant for its planned ASC in Ogden Commons, an 11-acre mixed-use development in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood.

Austin Eye is opening a location in Rollingwood, Texas, that'll feature surgical services.

Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare gave an investor's update June 16, saying its ASCs have reached 85 percent of pre-pandemic patient volumes through the first half of June.

RA Capital purchased a three-story, 41,500-square-foot medical office building in Manhasset, N.Y., that has a surgery center and several specialty clinics.

Rochester (N.Y.) Regional Health is building a medical center in Geneseo, N.Y., with a surgery center.

Macon, Ga.-based Medical Center Navicent Health altered its visitation policy to allow visitors to return to its hospital and surgery center in most cases.

A group of local physicians and a subsidiary of Addison, Texas-based United Surgical Partners International are seeking approval to open an ambulatory surgical treatment center in Murfreesboro, Tenn.

