USPI's dramatic growth

United Surgical Partners International has more than 475 surgery centers, making it the largest ASC chain.
Here is a snapshot of USPI's growth efforts:
- In the first quarter, the company saw 7.8 percent growth in same-facility volume, which is attributed to higher acuity service line expansion and growth in the company's physician population.
- The company is seeing physicians coming to USPI "wanting to initiate their first orthopedics de novo work in our centers either through new center development or joining existing centers," CEO Saum Sutaria, MD, said in a first quarter earnings call, indicating demand for ASC-based orthopedics.
- USPI added three ASCs in the first quarter and completed two post-transaction buy-ups.
- Tenet Healthcare, parent company of USPI, will pump $250 million into ASC mergers and acquisitions, the company said Feb. 9 during its fourth-quarter earnings call.
- USPI's number of ASCs has grown 116 percent since 2011.
- As of this year, USPI's $1.2 billion acquisition of SurgCenter Development is still in process, but progress is slow.
- In February, United Surgical Partners International expanded its partnership with Renton, Wash.-based Providence to develop additional ASCs.