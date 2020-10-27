USPI reports $565M in Q3 revenue, hires 1,100+ physicians & more — 7 ASC industry notes

Here are seven updates on ASC companies and industry-relevant companies to note:

Little Rock-based Arkansas Otolaryngology Center provided notice of an email breach that happened earlier this year.

Surgeons at the Orthopaedic Surgery Center in Youngstown, Ohio, completed their 500th outpatient total joint.

Rockville, Md.-based Fallsgrove Endoscopy Center was awarded The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval for ambulatory care.

Dallas-based United Surgical Partners International made $565 million in third-quarter 2020 revenues and offered insights into what it expects for the fourth quarter of 2020. Read more. USPI has also added 1,100 new surgeons this year. Read more.

Work is progressing on Opelika-based East Alabama Medical Center's ASC and freestanding emergency center in advance of its December opening.

Five employees at Albuquerque, N.M.-based UNM Health's outpatient surgery center recently tested positive for COVID-19. Read more.

Nashville, Tenn.-based Envision Healthcare reached a multiyear, statewide agreement with Cigna in Florida.

