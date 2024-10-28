USPI, Novant & Ascension: 3 groups offloading ASCs

United Surgical Partners International, Novant Health and Ascension have all sold off ASCs since Aug. 2.

Here are the three deals:

1. Bozeman (Mont.) Health Cottonwood Clinic + Surgery Center was sold in a joint venture between United Surgical Partners International and Bozeman Health. The ASC was acquired by a joint venture between Remedy Medical Properties and Kayne Anderson Real Estate.

2. Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health has sold its Charlotte, N.C.-based ASC, Matthews Surgery Center, to Charlotte-based OrthoCarolina. OrthoCarolina will operate and manage the ASC outright, officially taking ownership on Oct. 1

3. Ascension sold several Michigan-based facilities, including two ASCs, to Midland-based MyMichigan Health. The deal was originally announced in March and is the second recent deal that Ascension has made with a health system to sell off some of its Michigan facilities.