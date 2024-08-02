MyMichigan Health finalizes Ascension ASC acquisition

Midland-based MyMichigan Health has finalized the acquisition of several Michigan-based Ascension facilities, including a Saginaw-based ASC and a Tawas-based surgery center, according to an Aug. 1 report from the Detroit Free Press.

The deal was originally announced in March and is the second recent deal that Ascension has made with a health system to sell off some of its Michigan facilities.

In October, Ascension struck a deal with Detroit-based Henry Ford Health in which Ascension agreed to hand over eight Michigan and Genesys hospitals to Henry Ford. The deal has taken longer to finalize than initially expected and is on track to close sometime in the fall.

It is unclear whether MyMichigan Health paid any money for the Ascension hospitals, and the terms of the deal are confidential, according to the report.

MyMichigan does not anticipate any job losses or facility closures with the Ascension acquisition.