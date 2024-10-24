Novant sells off North Carolina ASC

Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health has sold its Charlotte, N.C.-based ASC, Matthews Surgery Center, to Charlotte-based OrthoCarolina.

OrthoCarolina will operate and manage the ASC outright, officially taking ownership on Oct. 1, according to an Oct. 24 press release sent to Becker's.

Matthews Surgery Center is focused on orthopedic surgery and pain management for adult and pediatric patients. It features two operating suites and one procedure room.

"We deeply value our longstanding relationship with Novant Health, whose collaboration has helped ensure access to high-quality, affordable care for our patients," Bob Raspa, PA, chief administrative officer at OrthoCarolina, said in the release. "This acquisition reflects our shared commitment to enhancing patient outcomes and expanding cost-effective healthcare options throughout the region, and we appreciate Novant's role in helping us reach this milestone."



Matthews Surgery Center is OrthoCarolina’s second fully owned ASC. It also operates the Mallard Creek Surgery Center in Charlotte.