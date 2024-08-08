USPI inking major deals

ASC giant United Surgical Partners International continues to grow as its parent company Tenet Healthcare reorganizes its portfolio towards ASC development.

Here are four major deals USPI or Tenet has announced since Jan. 1:

1. Tenet agreed to sell its majority interest in Birmingham, Ala.-based Brookwood Baptist Health and its five hospitals to Orlando (Fla.) Health.

2. USPI inked a partnership with the Tampa-based Florida Orthopedic Institute in the second quarter of 2024. The deal partners with three Florida Orthopedic Institute ASCs that perform more than 15,000 cases annually.

3. USPI quietly purchased Covenant Physician Partners in the first quarter of 2024. Nashville, Tenn.-based ASC chain Covenant Physician Partners was acquired by KKR in 2017 and operates more than 80 locations across 17 states.

4. Tenet entered into a definitive agreement with Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health for the sale of three hospitals in South Carolina, but the ASCs in the market will remain under USPI ownership.