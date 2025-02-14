USPI added 57 ASCs in 2024: 5 things to know

Dallas-based United Surgical Partners International – the ASC arm of Tenet Healthcare — added 57 ASCs in 2024, further solidifying its market position as the largest ASC chain.

Here are five statistics to know:

1. As of Dec. 31, 2024, USPI held interests in 518 ASCs (375 consolidated) and 25 surgical hospitals (seven consolidated) across 37 states.

2. A year prior, USPI had interests in 461 ASCs (322 consolidated) and 24 surgical hospitals (eight consolidated).

3. In the first quarter, USPI acquired Covenant Physician Partners.

4. In the second quarter, the company added 11 new ASCs, including a strategic partnership with Florida Orthopedic Institute – three high-volume orthopedic ASCs.

5. In the third quarter, USPI opened six new ASCs, including a San Diego-based musculoskeletal surgery center developed with Synergy Orthopedics.