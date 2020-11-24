US Urology Partners acquires New York practice

Gahanna, Ohio-based U.S. Urology Partners acquired Syracuse-based Associated Medical Professionals of New York, its first post-formation acquisition, Columbus Business First reported Nov. 23.

The COVID-19 pandemic interrupted U.S. Urology Partners' post-formation transactions, but platform leaders believe the pace of deals will increase. Mark Cherney, U.S. Urology CEO, said he expects the company will grow up to five times larger over the next three years.

U.S. Urology Partners is backed by private equity firm NMS Capital.

Luis Gonzalez, partner at NMS Capital, commented on the deal to the publication. He said, "The transaction sends a strong signal to the market that U.S. Urology Partners has a truly differentiated approach to working with urology groups."

