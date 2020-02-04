Texas Health Resources leases remaining space for surgery center expansion — 3 insights

Arlington-based Texas Health Resources became the sole tenant of a 17,000-square-foot medical office building in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Bisnow reports.

What you should know:

1. THR leased 10,000 square feet in the building to begin with and decided to add another 6,000 square feet to expand its on-site surgery center. THR will now occupy the entire space.

2. Texas Health Surgery Center Bedford currently operates in the attached space. The center will undergo an unspecified expansion.

3. The medical office building was developed 11 years ago with a single tenant in mind.

