Texas HCA hospital completes ASC renovation — 3 details
Brownsville, Texas-based Valley Regional Medical Center completed its ASC renovation project, according to construction firm SpawGlass.
Three things to know:
1. VRMC's Brownsville Surgery Center was renovated to accommodate an operating room, recovery rooms, endoscopy rooms and a nurse station.
2. The renovation spanned 17,000 square feet on the second floor of an existing medical office building.
3. VRMC is affiliated with Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.
More articles on surgery centers:
Tenet furloughs 10% of its workforce, including those involved in elective surgery: 6 things to know
4 hospitals, health systems opening ASCs
Optum CEO taking temporary leave, Q1 revenues hit $32.8B — 7 things to know
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.