Texas HCA hospital completes ASC renovation — 3 details

Brownsville, Texas-based Valley Regional Medical Center completed its ASC renovation project, according to construction firm SpawGlass.

Three things to know:

1. VRMC's Brownsville Surgery Center was renovated to accommodate an operating room, recovery rooms, endoscopy rooms and a nurse station.

2. The renovation spanned 17,000 square feet on the second floor of an existing medical office building.

3. VRMC is affiliated with Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.

