4 recent Montecito ASC, medical office building acquisitions

Nashville, Tenn.-based Montecito Medical Real Estate specializes in acquiring medical office properties valued between $4 million and $150 million.

Here are four acquisitions involving ASCs and orthopedic centers that Montecito finalized in the past 90 days:

1. Montecito Medical acquired two orthopedic medical office buildings, one with an ASC, in Fairfield and Shelton, Conn., according to a June 17 email. The two properties are primarily leased to Fairfield-based Orthopaedic Specialty Group, which comprises 30 physicians.

2. Montecito acquired a medical office building in Conroe, Texas, a Houston suburb, according to a June 10 email. The 23,731-square-foot facility is 100 percent leased to Northwoods Urology and Aspire Hospital.

3. The company acquired a medical office property in Richmond, Va., for $32.5 million. The 90,598-square-foot facility currently houses an ENT surgery center, a pulmonary practice, a full-service imaging center and a women's healthcare practice.

4. Montecito purchased Beachwood (Ohio) Medical Center, which specializes in spine, orthopedics and pain management, for $58.3 million.