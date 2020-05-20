Tennessee hospital opens surgery center — 3 insights

Franklin, Tenn.-based Williamson Medical Center opened a new surgical clinic on its main campus, the Williamson Source reports.

Three insights:

1. The clinic is twice the size of the clinic it replaced.

2. The clinic was under construction for the past year and is located above the hospital's operating rooms.

3. Elective procedures will be performed at the clinic with safety protocols in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

