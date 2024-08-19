Tenet CEO sells $15M in stock

Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare's CEO, Saum Sutaria, MD, sold more than 100,000 shares of his stock in the company, Investing.com reported Aug. 19.

The transactions, which took place Aug. 14 and 15, according to SEC filings, totaled more than $15 million. The bulk of the shares sold for between $154.35 and $155.40.

According to the filings, the transactions were made through ownership by Dr. Sutaria's wife, a common arrangement for executives and their families. Following the sales, no shares remain under the indirect ownership arrangement.