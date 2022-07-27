Tenet, Amazon and Optum: 3 deals in 6 days

Here are three of the biggest healthcare transactions Becker's has reported on since July 21:

1. Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare now owns 100 percent of United Surgical Partners International's voting shares.

2. Amazon's plan to acquire primary care provider company One Medical for $3.9 billion could raise costs for all medical groups and further alter the dynamics of physician recruiting and acquisitions.

3. Optum's $300 million purchase of Healthcare Associates of Texas, a Dallas-based physician practice management company, brings Optum's acquisition deal total this year to nearly $8 billion.