Surgery Partners takes on debt, HCA reports Q2 figures & more — 8 ASC industry notes

Here are eight updates on ASC companies and industry-relevant companies to note:

As the COVID-19 pandemic continued battering operations in the second quarter, HCA Healthcare generated a significantly smaller portion of patient revenues from its outpatient centers. Read more.

Nashville, Tenn.-based Surgery Partners took on hundreds of millions more in debt to combat declining case volumes related to the COVID-19 pandemic and plans to take on $115 million more. Read more.

Dallas-based GI Alliance partnered with Peoria-based Illinois Gastroenterology Institute, expanding its presence in Illinois and the Midwest.

Evansville, Ind.-based Digestive Care Center broke ground on a new digestive care clinic in Warrick County, Ind.

Lewiston-based Central Maine Healthcare and Brunswick, Maine-based Midcoast-Parkview Health debated Central Maine's $14 million outpatient surgical center proposal at a public hearing July 22.

St. Louis-based EyeCare Partners acquired six ophthalmology surgery centers in the second quarter of 2020.

Trammell Crow sold the MLK Community Health Building, which includes a medical office building and surgery center, in Willowbrook, Calif., for $43.3 million to Seavest Healthcare Properties.

This month, Columbus, Ohio-based OrthoNeuro's Mark Gittins, DO, became one of three orthopedic surgeons in the world to use Smith+Nephew's new hand-held robotics platform, the CORI Surgical System.

