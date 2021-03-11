Surgery Partners reports $1.9B revenue, USPI's growth trajectory and more: 4 ASC company notes

Here are four updates from ASC companies in the past two weeks:

1. Dallas-based Tenet is actively scaling up United Surgical Partners International, its ASC business, to become a larger part of the company's business. Read details from a conversation between Saum Sutaria, MD, president and COO of Tenet, and Dan Cancelmi, executive vice president and CFO of Tenet, here.

2. Surgery Partners reported fourth-quarter and full-year revenues for 2020 on March 10, posting $548.3 million and $1.9 billion of unadjusted revenues, respectively. Read more from the company's financial report here.

3. Here's how Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare and Nashville-based Surgery Partners' shares have fluctuated recently.

4. St. Louis-based Ascension chose Regent Surgical Health as its national ASC development partner. Read more here.

