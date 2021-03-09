How Tenet, HCA Healthcare and Surgery Partners' shares performed this week

Here's how Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare and Nashville-based Surgery Partners' shares have fluctuated over the last five days.

Note: Becker's is using final numbers at market close for each day unless otherwise noted.

Tenet:

March 3: $53.71

March 4: $52.69

March 5: $53.78

March 8: $55.48

March 9 (at 10 a.m. EST): $56.38

Percent change: 4.97 percent

HCA Healthcare:

March 3: $175.58

March 4: $176.47

March 5: $183.81

March 8: $189.07

March 9 (at 10 a.m. EST): $193.36

Percent change: 10.13 percent

Surgery Partners:

March 3: $41.70

March 4: $37.95

March 5: $38.49

March 8: $39.05

March 9 (at 10 a.m. EST): $40.75

Percent change: -2.28 percent

