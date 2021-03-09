How Tenet, HCA Healthcare and Surgery Partners' shares performed this week
Here's how Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare and Nashville-based Surgery Partners' shares have fluctuated over the last five days.
Note: Becker's is using final numbers at market close for each day unless otherwise noted.
Tenet:
March 3: $53.71
March 4: $52.69
March 5: $53.78
March 8: $55.48
March 9 (at 10 a.m. EST): $56.38
Percent change: 4.97 percent
HCA Healthcare:
March 3: $175.58
March 4: $176.47
March 5: $183.81
March 8: $189.07
March 9 (at 10 a.m. EST): $193.36
Percent change: 10.13 percent
Surgery Partners:
March 3: $41.70
March 4: $37.95
March 5: $38.49
March 8: $39.05
March 9 (at 10 a.m. EST): $40.75
Percent change: -2.28 percent
