Surgery Partners prices $226.9M stock offering

Brentwood, Tenn.-based Surgery Partners aims to sell its previously announced public offering of 7.5 million shares of common stock at $30.25 per share to attempt to raise $226.9 million, the company announced Jan. 28.

Surgery Partners will pocket all proceeds from the offering, except for discounts, commissions and other offering expenses, and will use the funds for general corporate purposes including acquisitions, repaying debt and more.

The company granted underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1.12 million shares of common stock a public offering price.

The offering is expected to close Feb. 1.

The company announced the public offering Jan. 25, but increased the volume of shares offered since the initial announcement.

