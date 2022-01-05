SENTA expands into North Carolina with the addition of ENT Carolina

ENT Carolina has joined Sandy Springs, Ga.-based Southern Ear, Nose, Throat and Allergy Physicians, a private-equity-backed otolaryngology group.

SENTA said Jan. 4 that its addition of the Charlotte, N.C.-based practice marks its first in the state. ENT Carolina's five physician partners and two locations bring SENTA's total to 75 providers across 39 clinics and three ASCs.

ENT Carolina offers treatment for nasal allergy and sinus infections, hearing and balance disorders, tinnitus, earaches and sleep apnea, SENTA said.