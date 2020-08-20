Sale closes on SCA-affiliated surgery center
Colliers International closed the sale of Jacksonville, Fla.-based First Coast Surgery Center.
Three quick details:
1. The sale to a California 1031 Exchange buyer was negotiated while the ASC was under construction.
2. First Coast Surgery Center is an affiliate of Nashville, Tenn.-based Surgical Care Affiliates.
3. Multiple prospective buyers put in offers for the center, according to Colliers' Mike Spisak.
