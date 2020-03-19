Proliance postpones elective surgeries at 90 care centers, 20 ASCs

Seattle-based Proliance Surgeons canceled elective procedures at its 90 clinical care centers and 20 ASCs March 17 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

What you should know:

1. Proliance will postpone the procedures to March 27.

2. The practice has made its ASCs available to local hospitals for elective procedures to free up capacity at the hospitals. Proliance surgeons are also in conversation with hospital leaders to offer assistance in providing acute care.

3. Proliance will continue to see urgent and emergency care cases at its facilities and will use telemedicine whenever appropriate.

